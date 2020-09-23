Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,520,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 521,559 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,685,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 7,138,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,287,000 after buying an additional 330,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after buying an additional 161,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after buying an additional 1,126,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

