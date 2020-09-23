Brokerages Expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to post $441.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.87 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $433.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. 368,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,906. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

