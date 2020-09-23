Brokerages Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post sales of $227.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.20 million. FireEye reported sales of $225.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $918.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.85 million to $923.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $974.48 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth $178,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FireEye by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

