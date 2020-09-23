Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $15.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.99 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $83.04. 868,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

