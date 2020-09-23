Brokerages Set Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Price Target at GBX 905

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 905 ($11.83).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BVIC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

BVIC stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 817.50 ($10.68). 707,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,121. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 8.37 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 840.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 768.55.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

