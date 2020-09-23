Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Target Price at $166.50

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Coherent stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.81. 110,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,379. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.66. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.36.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coherent by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after acquiring an additional 551,925 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $30,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $19,500,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

