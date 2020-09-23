Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Price Target at €25.59

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.70 ($30.24).

EVK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EVK stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.34 ($26.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,569 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.59. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

