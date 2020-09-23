Brokerages Set FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

FARO traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.67. 69,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.45.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

