Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Price Target at $11.57

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 218,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 236,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

