Brokerages Set LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target at $112.10

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,007 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,150,000 after acquiring an additional 131,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 193,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,383. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.