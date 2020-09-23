Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Price Target at $142.29

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 18,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,569. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.18. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

