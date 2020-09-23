Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Price Target at $40.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. 26,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $37.53.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.