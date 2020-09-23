Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Price Target at $189.33

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $1,152,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,079. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 57.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.70. 442,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.31. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

