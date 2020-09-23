Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Price Target at GBX 1,801.28

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,801.28 ($23.54).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDSB. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

LON:RDSB traded up GBX 30.60 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 996.10 ($13.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,326,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,041. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,075.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,232.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.36%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

