Brokerages Set Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $87.63

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,304,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,610,000 after buying an additional 587,000 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 289,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 111.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 210.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 436,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,798 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

