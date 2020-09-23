Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,023.88

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,023.88 ($13.38).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price (up previously from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 19.80 ($0.26) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 910.40 ($11.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 977.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 900.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.23).

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.