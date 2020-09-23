Brokerages Set Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) PT at $18.10

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

