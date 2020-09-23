Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $44.00

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,498. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UDR will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 281.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after buying an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 276.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after buying an additional 786,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

