Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Plans Dividend of GBX 32

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $290.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,690.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,599.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.71).

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($75,611.52).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

