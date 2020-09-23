Burst (BURST) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Burst has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $4,420.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,104,719,540 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

