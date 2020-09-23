Capitol Health Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAJ)

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.21.

About Capitol Health

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

