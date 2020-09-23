Capitol Health Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAJ)

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.21.
About Capitol Health
