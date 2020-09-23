Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $144.38. 2,418,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,506. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

