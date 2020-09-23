Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. ValuEngine cut Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.40 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 461,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $947.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 169.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Celestica by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

