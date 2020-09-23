Centrality (CENNZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.83 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Centrality has a market cap of $82.83 million and $9.83 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.04344956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033732 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,177,907,276 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

