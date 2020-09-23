Cindicator Reaches Market Cap of $18.98 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $73,529.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.62 or 0.04327839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033724 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

