Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

CINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cineworld Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of LON CINE traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 44.15 ($0.58). 9,154,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,555,871. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.20 ($3.07). The company has a market capitalization of $606.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.69.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

