Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives $74.34 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 28,748,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,497,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 363.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.