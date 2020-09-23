Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 561,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,767. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

