Civic (CVC) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Civic has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, GOPAX and IDEX. Civic has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $970,013.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00224788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.01459038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00200613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Radar Relay, ABCC, COSS, Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Huobi, Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.