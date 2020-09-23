Colin Hill Sells 1,722 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $53,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $443,112.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. 1,925,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,240. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $2,556,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $8,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $37,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $4,263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $24,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.