CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 11,377.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Separately, Truist began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 748,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,562. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.64.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

