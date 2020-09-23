Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.83 ($52.75).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on 1COV. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

1COV traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €44.24 ($52.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.24. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

