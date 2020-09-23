CPChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,001.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a market capitalization of $792,691.71 and $64,001.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00638592 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00031054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $825.47 or 0.08008662 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000757 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

