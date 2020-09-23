Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.59 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Cream Finance has a market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $87.57 or 0.00848829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00077945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.01455402 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

