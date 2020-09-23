Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON CREO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 171 ($2.23). 30,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.84, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Creo Medical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 243 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of $269.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05.

In related news, insider Charles Spicer purchased 24,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.36 ($65,331.71).

Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

