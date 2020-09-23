Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.78.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.01. The stock had a trading volume of 876,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

