CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CYRELA BRAZIL R/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get CYRELA BRAZIL R/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.