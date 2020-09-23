DAOBet Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.23 million and $55,078.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,319.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.87 or 0.02033649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00695541 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000539 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

