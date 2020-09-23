Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Issues Earnings Results

Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of DEMG stock opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. Deltex Medical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of $7.09 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43.

In other Deltex Medical Group news, insider David Moorhouse bought 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,834.71).

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

