Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,916.33 ($38.11).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

DGE traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,543,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,796. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,591.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,681.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 25.83 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

In other news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Insiders bought 641 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,442 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

