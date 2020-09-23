Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Issues Earnings Results

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:DSG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15 ($0.20). 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37. Dillistone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Get Dillistone Group alerts:

About Dillistone Group

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dillistone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillistone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.