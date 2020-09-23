Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Issues Earnings Results

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:DSG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15 ($0.20). 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37. Dillistone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).
About Dillistone Group
