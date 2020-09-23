Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.05 Per Share

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diverse Income Trust stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.38.

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

