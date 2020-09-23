DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.33 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $15.25 million and $1.90 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.04344956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033732 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,059 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

