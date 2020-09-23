Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,263. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

