EBOS Group Ltd (ASX:EBO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.32

EBOS Group Ltd (ASX:EBO) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Animal Care. The company offers health logistics; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services for pharmacy industry; pharmacy management software; medication management solutions; and branding and signage solutions, marketing and promotions, ticketing program, individual store layouts and planograms, loyalty membership, and store performance benchmarking tools to pharmacies, as well as markets and sells health and personal care products.

