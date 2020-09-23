Electra (ECA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Electra has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $4,081.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,574,133,193 coins and its circulating supply is 28,706,976,640 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.