Etherparty (FUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $401,002.44

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $401,002.44 and approximately $699.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.06 or 0.04347073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033842 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

