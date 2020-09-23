Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.73.

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 185.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 367,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 295,576 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,712,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

