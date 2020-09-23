FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Announces Earnings Results

FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. FairFX Group has a one year low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 102.72 ($1.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.47. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of FairFX Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

