Fidelity European Values plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FEV opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.97. Fidelity European Values has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82.

Fidelity European Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

